Short Interest in IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) Decreases By 66.4%

IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the July 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMMURON LTD/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of IMMURON LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMRN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,878. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. IMMURON LTD/S has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded IMMURON LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

IMMURON LTD/S Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

