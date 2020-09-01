Short Interest in Kewpie Corp (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Declines By 44.4%

Kewpie Corp (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

KWPCY stock remained flat at $$36.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kewpie has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $46.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

Kewpie Company Profile

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, thick omelets, and shredded eggs; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, boxed lunches and rice balls, and packaged salads.

