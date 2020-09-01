Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Increases By 142.3%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the July 30th total of 701,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,258,198.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,143 shares of company stock worth $5,376,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 212.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 446,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.55. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

