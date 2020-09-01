Short Interest in Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Declines By 50.0%

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MCBK traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Madison County Financial has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison County Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

