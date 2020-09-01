Short Interest in Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Declines By 45.4%

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the July 30th total of 424,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medley Management stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) by 263.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Medley Management worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medley Management alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Medley Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of Medley Management stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 901,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Medley Management has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.