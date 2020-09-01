Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Drops By 62.4%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the July 30th total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NCTKF stock remained flat at $$29.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

