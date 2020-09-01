Short Interest in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Declines By 94.2%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the July 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OCN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,691. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,966,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,410,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 781,358 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 352,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 302,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

