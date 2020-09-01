Short Interest in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Decreases By 61.7%

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the July 30th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE ORAN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 534,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Orange by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday. Finally, cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

