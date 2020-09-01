Short Interest in Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Decreases By 54.7%

Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the July 30th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days.

OTCMKTS ORRAF remained flat at $$1.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Orora has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

