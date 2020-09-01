Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Grows By 300.0%

Osino Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.30 target price on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

OSIIF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 43,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,355. Osino Resources has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

