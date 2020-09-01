Short Interest in Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Decreases By 95.6%

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 30th total of 319,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,887,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pharmacyte Biotech stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 10,134,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Pharmacyte Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Pharmacyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

