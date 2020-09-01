Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Drops By 54.5%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HKXCY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. 11,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,071. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Clearing, and Platform and Infrastructure. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities.

