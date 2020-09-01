Short Interest in Prosus N.V. (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Declines By 47.6%

Prosus N.V. (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 30th total of 554,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 264.3 days.

Shares of Prosus stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.65. 14,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.59. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prosus to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

