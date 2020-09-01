Short Interest in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Drops By 58.3%

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the July 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 287,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.88. 319,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

