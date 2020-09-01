Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Expands By 450.0%

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB remained flat at $$6.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,087. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.41. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Rhinebeck Bancorp news, Director Steven E. Howell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBKB. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

