Short Interest in S ADR (NASDAQ:MDGS) Drops By 58.4%

S ADR (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the July 30th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MDGS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 516,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,768. S has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

