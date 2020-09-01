Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Increases By 200.0%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $$1,170.00 during trading on Tuesday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52-week low of $1,030.00 and a 52-week high of $1,185.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,170.72.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

