Short Interest in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Increases By 170.6%

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the July 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 56,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.19. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.16%.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

