Short Interest in Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Declines By 62.3%

Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the July 30th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS STLHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

