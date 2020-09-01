Short Interest in SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rises By 281.3%

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the July 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SWGAY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 17,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,452. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Several research firms have commented on SWGAY. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. AlphaValue cut SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About SWATCH GRP AG/ADR

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

