Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Drops By 48.2%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the July 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:VOC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. 79,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,532. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.18. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.