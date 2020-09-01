Short Interest in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Rises By 155.6%

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 124.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund alerts:

Shares of ERH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 14,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,291. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.