Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.61. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 19,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $113.72 million, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

