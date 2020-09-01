Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 1,208,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,259,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 22.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

