Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Senior Officer Rene Fernando Link Sells 7,000 Shares

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Senior Officer Rene Fernando Link sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$114,795.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,331.98.

SW stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.10. 54,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,922. The company has a market cap of $637.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.31.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.61) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$199.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

