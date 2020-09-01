Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Down 50.9% in August

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the July 30th total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 280,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

