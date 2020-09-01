Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the July 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 768,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,184. The company has a market cap of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.34. Silver Bull Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

