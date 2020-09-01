SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 59.9% in August

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the July 30th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of SINGY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 52,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,073. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

About SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots.

