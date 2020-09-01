SingularityNET (AGI) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Binance and Liqui. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $52.25 million and $1.68 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00134489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.01701512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00178004 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00173841 BTC.

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,550,966 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, Liqui, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

