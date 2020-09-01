Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 1,968,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,755,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

SINT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $39.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 633.61% and a negative return on equity of 50.89%.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

