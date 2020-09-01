Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 240,798 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,798 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 82,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,876. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.0489 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

