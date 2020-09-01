Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 550,757 Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 635.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,757 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 101.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the first quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the first quarter worth $165,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MGU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

