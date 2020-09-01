Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,292 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 34.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,642. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

