Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 1,304,878 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304,878 shares during the period. MFS Charter Income Trust accounts for 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $24,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.