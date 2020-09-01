Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 14,597 Shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd were worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period.

GFY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

