Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 1,626,581 Shares of Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,751,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626,581 shares during the period. Putnam Master Int. Income makes up approximately 1.2% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 18.78% of Putnam Master Int. Income worth $39,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 77.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,388. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Putnam Master Int. Income Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

