Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $27.87 on Tuesday, hitting $1,657.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,540. The stock has a market cap of $1,115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,534.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,388.27. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.