Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 312,305 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,305 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 2.07% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGM stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,678. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

