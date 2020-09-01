Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 65,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $184,000.

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 14,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,973. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

