Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund makes up approximately 0.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $23,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 225.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 215.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 100,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

