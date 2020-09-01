Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.84. 102,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,142. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $196.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

