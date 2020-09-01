Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,850 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 797,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,995 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 84,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,974. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

