Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Core Bond Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $30,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

BHK traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

