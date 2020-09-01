Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.38. The stock had a trading volume of 366,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,452. The company has a market capitalization of $418.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $216.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.