Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 390.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 283.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 715,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 528,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $124.86. 30,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

