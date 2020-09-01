Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $11.26 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 108.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 58,205 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $99.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,655. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

