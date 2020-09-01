Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,096 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.74% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 422.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $16.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

