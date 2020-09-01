Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.20 Million Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 1,179.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330,922 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,142,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 363,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,454,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JPS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 13,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,517. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

