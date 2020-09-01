Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $13.92 Million Holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,178 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 119,995 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 35,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period.

NVG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

