Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $14.41 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 380,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

